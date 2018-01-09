Five-car wreck on I-85 N slows traffic in northeast Durham

Drivers taking I-85 North Tuesday morning hit slight traffic after a five-car accident.According to Durham police, the incident happened before 8 a.m. on I-85 North between North Duke Street and North Roxboro Street.Officers on scene said everyone involved was out of their vehicles and doing okay.Chopper 11HD was over the scene around 8 a.m. when traffic seemed to be picking back up.Authorities have yet to release the cause of the crash.