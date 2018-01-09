TRAFFIC

Five-car wreck on I-85 N slows traffic in northeast Durham

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Drivers taking I-85 North Tuesday morning hit slight traffic after a five-car accident.

According to Durham police, the incident happened before 8 a.m. on I-85 North between North Duke Street and North Roxboro Street.

Officers on scene said everyone involved was out of their vehicles and doing okay.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Chopper 11HD was over the scene around 8 a.m. when traffic seemed to be picking back up.

Authorities have yet to release the cause of the crash.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficcar accidentsI-85trafficDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Part of Cornwallis Road in Durham closed after train strikes car
Troopers ID pedestrian struck, killed in Johnston County
Raleigh water main break closes westbound lane of Poole Road
GoTriangle, GoDurham suspend bus service because of road conditions
More Traffic
Top Stories
Authorities investigate after abandoned, pregnant dog freezes to death
Deputies say Dudley man stole stepdaughter's puppy, sold it for drugs
NFL, union launch joint review of Panthers' handling of Cam Newton injury
NC couple in their 70s helps each other lose nearly 400 pounds
Whale biologist says whale saved her from shark, others skeptical
Woman dies from flesh-eating bacteria after eating raw oysters
Tension eases over name of southeast Raleigh's new school
Man slashed in face while riding Manhattan subway
Show More
Part of Cornwallis Road in Durham closed after train strikes car
More than 200 injured in commuter train crash in South Africa
Two charged in murder of missing Henderson man
Alabama rallies to stun Georgia, win college football title
Dozens displaced after large apartment fire in Carrboro
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: This is the perfect weather for making 'ice marbles!'
PHOTOS: Snow dogs enjoying the first snowfall of the season
PHOTOS: Your images from the first snow of 2018
PHOTOS: Dozens killed as bus plunges off cliff in Peru
More Photos