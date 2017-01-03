A Fort Bragg soldier was charged with DWI after several people were injured Monday after a wreck on I-95 southbound at the 69-mile marker in Cumberland County.It happened about 4 p.m. when a car hit the guardrail on left and swerved back and hit another vehicle, which was forced into the guardrail on the right side of the interstate.Five people, including several children, were transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with injuries, according to a state trooper. None of the injuries were thought to be life-threatening.On Tuesday, the soldier was identified as Martins Amomo, 22.The driver of the vehicle that Amomo struck was 33-year-old Evelyn Flowers of Kinston. She was charged with a seat-belt violation for not having children properly restrained.Three adults are five children were riding in Flowers' car. The children ranged in age from 12 years old to 20 months old. None of the children were in a car seat.All are expected to recover.