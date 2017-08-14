A fatal accident on Rockfish Road near Townsend Road took the life of a 37-year-old Fort Bragg soldier Saturday night.Authorities said that Reginald Michael was waiting to turn into a residence when Richard Burnette drove into him.The impact caused Michael's motorcycle to go off the road and caused Burnette's vehicle to travel 400 yards onto another road.Michael was taken to the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he died.Both Burnette and his wife were arrested.Richard was charged with a DWI and felony of death by vehicle.Burnette's wife claims that she was the one driving, her charges are unknown.