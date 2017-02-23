BREAKING: Chase ends in violent multi-car crash off I-40 & Hammond. Dozens of @raleighpolice officers here, traffic diverted. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/BXlmKOAq6o — Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) February 24, 2017

Dozens of officers at a serious crash on Hammond Road.

A chase involving Garner Police has ended in a crash Thursday night in Raleigh on Hammond Road. There were serious injuries involved, Raleigh Police said.Garner Police Cpt. Joe Binns said the incident started as a pursuit involving Garner police officers. but that Raleigh PD is the lead investigating agency because of where the crash occurred.Hammond Road is expected to be closed to traffic for a while.Binns told ABC11 that he could not immediately confirm reports of fatalities or the extent of the injuries.There were at least two vehicles involved, according to an ABC11 crew at the scene.Motorists are urged to use other routes.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.