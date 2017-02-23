CONFIRMED: @GarnerPolice say 1 killed, 4 injured after chase ends in violent crash. Suspect driver arrested, his passenger died. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/nkH6DcrPbZ — Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) February 24, 2017

MORE: @GarnerPolice tagged car for speeding but then car took off; smashed van w/ driver & two kids in Raleigh. All in hospital.@ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/ouytUfytzs — Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) February 24, 2017

BREAKING: Chase ends in violent multi-car crash off I-40 & Hammond. Dozens of @raleighpolice officers here, traffic diverted. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/BXlmKOAq6o — Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) February 24, 2017

A chase involving Garner Police ended in a deadly crash Thursday night on Hammond Road in Raleigh. One person was killed and four others injured.Garner Police Cpt. Joe Binns said the incident started as a pursuit involving Garner police officers but that Raleigh PD is the lead investigating agency because of where the crash occurred.It all started when Garner Police pulled over a silver sedan for speeding.When the officer approached the vehicle, the man and woman in the car sped off.When the pursuit ended up on Hammond Road, the sedan crashed into a van containing an adult and two children.The driver of the suspect vehicle was injured, and taken into custody. His passenger was killed.The occupants of the van were also injured and taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.Hammond Road is expected to be closed to traffic for a while.Motorists are urged to use other routes and avoid the area.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.