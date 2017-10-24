TRAFFIC

Gas leak near elementary school closes part of Main Street in Durham

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A gas leak closed Main Street between Briggs Avenue and Gary Street and disrupted student pickup and bus departures at a nearby elementary school.

It happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Durham Fire Department responded after an employee of Y.E. Smith Elementary School called to say they smelled gas.



The fire department said it found readings of gas in the area and notified PSNC of a suspected underground leak

Students and staff at Y.E. Smith school were not endangered, fire officials said.

Student pickup and bus departures were affected because of the closure of E. Main St.

Durham Public Schools sent out a notification to parents with instructions for student pickup.

There have not been any injuries reported.

There's no estimate for when that portion of East Main Street will reopen.
