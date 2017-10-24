Traffic Alert: avoid Main St between Briggs Ave and Gary St. Street closed due to gas leak. https://t.co/B6UH5NZcSR — DurhamPoliceNC (@DurhamPoliceNC) October 24, 2017

A gas leak closed Main Street between Briggs Avenue and Gary Street and disrupted student pickup and bus departures at a nearby elementary school.It happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Durham Fire Department responded after an employee of Y.E. Smith Elementary School called to say they smelled gas.The fire department said it found readings of gas in the area and notified PSNC of a suspected underground leakStudents and staff at Y.E. Smith school were not endangered, fire officials said.Student pickup and bus departures were affected because of the closure of E. Main St.Durham Public Schools sent out a notification to parents with instructions for student pickup.There have not been any injuries reported.There's no estimate for when that portion of East Main Street will reopen.