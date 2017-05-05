Glenwood Avenue closed for water pipe repair

Raleigh has closed a half-mile stretch of Glenwood Avenue this weekend to do a major water pipe repair.The closure runs from just north of Five Points at White Oak Road all the way to Saint Mary's Street.The City is taking the drastic step after yet another aging water line broke and shut down three lanes of traffic along Capital Boulevard near Brentwood Road last year.Arguably one of the most heavily traveled areas in Raleigh, the break snarled traffic for more than two days while the repair was made.Earlier that same week, another water main broke on heavily traveled Six Forks Road at Anderson Drive closing that section down for three days.City officials say that's to be expected in a city with 2,400 miles of water pipes - some of which are aging out.The road is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.