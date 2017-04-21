TRAFFIC

Glenwood Avenue closing postponed

EMBED </>More News Videos

Glenwood Avenue in the Five Points area of Raleigh (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Raleigh said Friday it will not be closing a half-mile stretch of Glenwood Avenue this weekend as planned because of expected weather.

When it happens, the closure will run from just north of Five Points at White Oak Road all the way to Saint Mary's Street.

The City is taking the drastic step after yet another aging water line broke and shut down three lanes of traffic along Capital Boulevard near Brentwood Road last year.

RELATED: Capital Boulevard in Raleigh reopens after water main break

Arguably one of the most heavily traveled areas in Raleigh, the break snarled traffic for more than two days while the repair was made.

Earlier that same week, another water main broke on heavily traveled Six Forks Road at Anderson Drive closing that section down for three days.

City officials say that's to be expected in a city with 2,400 miles of water pipes - some of which are aging out.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficroad closureroad repairwater main breakRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
3 injured in crash on Creedmoor Road in Raleigh
Benson Realtor killed in Harnett Co. crash; 1 critical
Raleigh visitors may have to pay more to park downtown
Whistle-blower works to get guardrails off NC roads
More Traffic
Top Stories
Restaurant manager accused of sexually assaulting employees
Governor vetoes 2 bills on judges and elections board
North Carolina soldier murdered in Texas
Man charged with peeping at Raleigh Kmart
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: April the Giraffe feed to be taken down
Supreme Court bans Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia
Man found fatally shot on NC A&T's campus
Show More
Raleigh scores poorly on cities with highest STD rates
Your credit score could change this year
Two people shot on Ridgeway Street in Durham
Warm Friday, with storms heading our way
Mom films arrest of 10-year-old son with autism
More News
Top Video
Fire rips through Durham house
Boat burns in Honolulu harbor
Rare April tropical storm forms far from land
Gold Star father Khizr Khan speaks at Duke University
More Video