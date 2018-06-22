TRAFFIC

Going to downtown Raleigh this weekend? There's a detour!

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
If you are headed into downtown from the north on Capital Boulevard this weekend, prepare to be detoured.

As part of the projects to replace the Wade Avenue and Peace Street bridges and improve the aesthetics of the northern gateway into downtown Raleigh, Capital Boulevard will be closed from Dortch Street to Peace Street.

All southbound traffic will be forced to turn right on Dortch, then left on West Street.

At the traffic light, detour traffic will turn left on Peace Street and then take another left onto the ramp and back onto southbound Capital Boulevard.

For some who live downtown, it will be a hassle worth dealing with.

"It's not great but it's going to be worth it in the end. I think the fascade of the actual roadway and the bridge is going to be really nice and help compliment downtown and kind of help the entrance way look a lot better," said Aaron Fields who lives on Fayetteville Street.

The closing will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday.

Capital Boulevard will reopen by 6 a.m. Monday in time for rush hour.
