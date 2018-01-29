GoTriangle bus skids off Morrisville road, stops in crosswalk

Wet roads created hazardous driving conditions for commuters Monday morning, causing several accidents.Police are encouraging drivers to take is slow after a GoTriangle bus hydroplaned off of Slater Road in Morrisville.Officers said the incident happened just before 7 a.m.Reports show the GoTriangle bus skidded off of Slater Road and landed on a crosswalk.Officers said no one was injured during the incident; however, the bus did sustain minor damage.