GoTriangle bus skids off Morrisville road, stops in crosswalk

MORRISVILLE (WTVD) --
Wet roads created hazardous driving conditions for commuters Monday morning, causing several accidents.

Police are encouraging drivers to take is slow after a GoTriangle bus hydroplaned off of Slater Road in Morrisville.

Officers said the incident happened just before 7 a.m.

Reports show the GoTriangle bus skidded off of Slater Road and landed on a crosswalk.

Officers said no one was injured during the incident; however, the bus did sustain minor damage.
