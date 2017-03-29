TRAFFIC

Gunfire preceded Durham crash, police say; 5 hurt

The car flipped after taking a curve too fast.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A bad crash in Durham on Tuesday was linked to gunfire, police said.

Chopper 11 HD was over Argonne Drive as Durham Police started their investigation.

Police said they were responding to a fight call on Hedgerow Lane in the Old Farm neighborhood. Several people are vehicles were involved, and when shots were fired, everyone fled the scene.

Police saw one of the suspect vehicles on Argonne Drive.

The driver took a curve too fast and flipped over into a ditch.

One man inside the car had a gunshot wound to the foot.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Four other people inside the car, a male driver and three females, had minor injuries.

Police are questioning them, and the case remains under investigation.

