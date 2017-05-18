Harrison Avenue reopens in Cary after water-main break

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --A water-main break closed part of Harrison Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
A six-inch water line broke about 2 p.m., closing Harrison from W. Chatham Street to Park Street.
Crews took several hours to repair the break. The road reopened about 7 p.m.
Officials say a contractor accidentally hit the line, causing the break.
Part of Harrison Ave in Cary is closed right now after water main break. Crew working to fix line now #abc11 pic.twitter.com/kTtTBvlgza— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) May 18, 2017
Lanes in the area were closed through the evening commute.
