Harrison Avenue reopens in Cary after water-main break

Part of Harrison Ave in Cary is closed right now after water main break. Crew working to fix line now #abc11 pic.twitter.com/kTtTBvlgza — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) May 18, 2017

A water-main break closed part of Harrison Avenue on Thursday afternoon.A six-inch water line broke about 2 p.m., closing Harrison from W. Chatham Street to Park Street.Crews took several hours to repair the break. The road reopened about 7 p.m.Officials say a contractor accidentally hit the line, causing the break.Lanes in the area were closed through the evening commute.