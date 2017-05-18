TRAFFIC

Harrison Avenue reopens in Cary after water-main break

EMBED </>More Videos

A water-main break in Cary closes part of Harrison Avenue.

By
CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A water-main break closed part of Harrison Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

A six-inch water line broke about 2 p.m., closing Harrison from W. Chatham Street to Park Street.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Crews took several hours to repair the break. The road reopened about 7 p.m.

Officials say a contractor accidentally hit the line, causing the break.



Lanes in the area were closed through the evening commute.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficwater main breakroad closurewake county newsCary
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Fayetteville road closed after dump truck hits power pole
2 UNC students on the mend after being struck by van
I-Team reconstructs deadly I-95 crash that left 5 dead
Troopers ID woman killed in Johnston County crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
Durham man racing to marry fiancé before she's deported
Your devices are listening, and saving...
Greenville toddler rescued from hot car as mom shopped
Mebane man accused of threatening judge on social media
Police: North Carolina woman hit boyfriend with car
Dozens of Bloods members arrested in NC gang crackdown
1 killed, 22 hurt after driver plows car into NYC crowd
Show More
Fayetteville road closed after dump truck hits power pole
ABC11 gets sneak peek of Seymour Johnson air show
Woman with bearded dragon in bra charged with DWI
Alleged Chapel Hill flasher arrested
Graduation controversy hangs over Fayetteville school
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Thursday, May 18, 2017
Durham man racing to marry fiancé before she's deported
Swofford brags on conference success at ACC meetings
Your devices are listening, and saving...
More Video