The North Carolina Department of Transportation will hold an open house meeting on Tuesday, August 8, about the proposed improvements to I-440 in Wake County. The area in question is the stretch between just south of Walnut Street in Cary and north of Wade Avenue in Raleigh.The NCDOT hopes that by widening the roadway from four lanes to six this will improve traffic flow and access and efficiency to the roadway. Changes also include replacing pavement and bridges and upgrading interchanges.The open house will be at the McKimmon Center on Gorman Street in Raleigh. It starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 6:30 p.m. Then there will be a public hearing at 7 p.m.NCDOT representatives will be available to answer questions.