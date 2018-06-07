TRAFFIC

Heavy traffic on US 70 east in Durham after construction crew hits gas line

Cut gas line causes major backups and closures on Highway 70 (WTVD)

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Hundreds are stuck in traffic in Durham after a construction crew hit a gas line on US 70.

It happened near Lynn Road around 4 p.m.

The eastbound lanes are experiencing heavy traffic because of the incident.

A HAZMAT team from the City Of Durham is at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The road is expected to be closed until at least midnight.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

PNC said a "third party" damaged the line. It's a 10-inch steel line, so the repairs require welding, which is more time-consuming.

No customers are without service, but it will be a long night for work crews, PNC said.
