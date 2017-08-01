Highway 55 in Apex reopens after gas leak

___

A gas leak is causing problems in Apex.

UPDATE: Highway 55 in Apex has reopened after the gas leak. The road reopened shortly after 6:45 p.m.A Comfort Inn hotel and other area businesses were evacuated in Apex on Tuesday because of a gas leak.A contractor hit a gas line next to the Comfort Inn on NC 55, near the intersection of US 1. The hotel, along with other surrounding businesses, including an ABC Store and a Waffle House, have been evacuated as a precaution.NC55 is closed between US 1 and Technology Drive.Drivers on US1 should exit onto 1010 Road from the south or New Hill exit northbound.PSNC is at the scene and working to secure the leak. The gas company hopes to have the road reopened sometime around 7 p.m.