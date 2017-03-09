Hope Mills green-lights bill for red-light cameras

Hope Mills Road at Camden Road



162 (George Owen Road) at Hope Mills Road



Legion Road at 162 (George Owen Road)

Red-light runners in Cumberland County are on notice.The town of Hope Mills passed a resolution Monday in favor of a new red-light camera bill. That legislation also includes Spring Lake.Hope Mills Police say drivers running through red traffic lights are becoming a concern because of the city's continuous growth."When you factor in the growth not only in Hope Mills but surrounding Hope Mills," said Hope Mills Police Chief Joel Acciardo, "you have your residents that live here coming back and forth to work, then you have commuter traffic that is just coming through."On a Friday afternoon, go down Hope Mills Road and you'll see the problem," the chief added.If the bill gets passed, then red-light runners could be looking at a $100 fine.The proposed red-light camera additions are at: