I-40 flyover ramp to I-540 is now reopen

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
Good news for drivers returning to work Wednesday after the holiday, the I-40 flyover ramp to I-540 has reopened following repairs.

The repair work forced drivers to take several detours this past week whenever they needed access to I-540 east.

Those alternate routes included travel along the southbound Durham Freeway, where tolls were waived during the construction period.

Traffic began flowing again on the I-40 East at I-540 East flyover ramp around 6 a.m. - just in time for morning's commute.


The North Carolina Department of Transportation had shut down the main artery off of I-40 in order to replace two pavement joints on the ramp.

An average of 74,000 people travel that stretch of roadway each day.
