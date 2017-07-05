I-40 flyover ramp to I-540 is now reopen

Workers from @NCDOT_I40 remove construction zone barrels from the @NCDOT I-540 E on ramp to the Flyover. It's open to traffic now. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/XxlXF4qoLU — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) July 5, 2017

Smooth sailing now on @NCDOT_I40 EB to the I-540 access ramp. At this hour, a bonus: #Sunrise and pastel skies! Drive carefully 2day. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/tG4stWUCjs — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) July 5, 2017

Good news for drivers returning to work Wednesday after the holiday, the I-40 flyover ramp to I-540 has reopened following repairs.The repair work forced drivers to take several detours this past week whenever they needed access to I-540 east.Those alternate routes included travel along the southbound Durham Freeway, where tolls were waived during the construction period.Traffic began flowing again on the I-40 East at I-540 East flyover ramp around 6 a.m. - just in time for morning's commute.The North Carolina Department of Transportation had shut down the main artery off of I-40 in order to replace two pavement joints on the ramp.An average of 74,000 people travel that stretch of roadway each day.