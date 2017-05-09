TRAFFIC

Traffic alert: I-440 lanes reopen, bridge will be closed overnight

I-440 reopens after truck struck bridge.

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Police Department says a tractor-trailer truck towing an excavator that was about 16 feet tall hit the Melbourne Rd overpass on the westbound side of I-440 between Western Blvd and Athens Drive on Tuesday, affected traffic for hours.

It happened about 1:30 p.m.

The Melbourne Road bridge will be shut down overnight, NC DOT spokesman Steve Abbott told ABC11. Earlier, an NC DOT worker estimated it would be closed for about a week.

One lane was blocked



Pieces of the bridge fell onto the roadway and RPD asked the NC DOT to inspect the overpass.

Bridge inspectors then inspected the damage.

The westbound lanes of I-440 reopened about 4:45 p.m. but traffic remains congested.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.


