RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Raleigh Police Department says a tractor-trailer truck towing an excavator that was about 16 feet tall hit the Melbourne Rd overpass on the westbound side of I-440 between Western Blvd and Athens Drive on Tuesday, affected traffic for hours.
It happened about 1:30 p.m.
The Melbourne Road bridge will be shut down overnight, NC DOT spokesman Steve Abbott told ABC11. Earlier, an NC DOT worker estimated it would be closed for about a week.
Pieces of the bridge fell onto the roadway and RPD asked the NC DOT to inspect the overpass.
Bridge inspectors then inspected the damage.
The westbound lanes of I-440 reopened about 4:45 p.m. but traffic remains congested.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.
