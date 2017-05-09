EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1972577" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One lane was blocked

The Raleigh Police Department says a tractor-trailer truck towing an excavator that was about 16 feet tall hit the Melbourne Rd overpass on the westbound side of I-440 between Western Blvd and Athens Drive on Tuesday, affected traffic for hours.It happened about 1:30 p.m.The Melbourne Road bridge will be shut down overnight, NC DOT spokesman Steve Abbott told ABC11. Earlier, an NC DOT worker estimated it would be closed for about a week.Pieces of the bridge fell onto the roadway and RPD asked the NC DOT to inspect the overpass.Bridge inspectors then inspected the damage.The westbound lanes of I-440 reopened about 4:45 p.m. but traffic remains congested.Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.