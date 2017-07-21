TRAFFIC

I-85 lanes reopen near NC-Virginia border

Warren County crash affecting I-85 traffic. (Chopper 11 HD)

All lanes of I-85 South have reopened in Warren County following an earlier crash near Exit 223. Traffic has returned to normal, officials said Friday afternoon.

Officials estimated the interstate would be closed until 7 p.m. for the southbound lanes, but they reopened around 5:30 p.m. An eyewitness told ABC11 that the incident involved a tractor trailer.



According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation:

A crash Friday affected traffic on I-85 in Warren County.



Message boards located along I-85 South in South Hill at U.S. 58, at the I-85/I-40 split near Hillsborough, and at the Durham Freeway directed drivers to alternate routes.
PROBLEMS ON I-85 SOUTH

Another snarl on I-85 toward Charlotte has cleared.

The interstate was closed earlier but the roadway has reopened near China Grove at Exit 70, Webb Road, because of a crash

Heavy congestion remains. Officials said the backup extended for about 5 miles.

Motorists are advised to take Exit 70 for Webb Road. Turn right on Webb Road. Turn left on US-29 South. Continue on US-29 South for approximately 12 miles and turn right for the ramp to I-85 South.
