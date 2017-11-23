I-85 north down to one lane after Granville County crash

I-85 North was closed for hours near Oxford, five miles south of Exit 202 (US-15), because of a crash. The left lane has since reopened.The right northbound lane is expected to remain closed until about 10:30 p.m.The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. in Granville County east of Stem.Motorist traveling North must take Exit 191 (NC-56 East). Make a right onto NC-56 East, continue on NC-56 East for approximately 12 miles and make a left onto NC-96 North. Continue on NC-96 North for approximately 11 miles and make a right to reaccess I-85 North.The Highway Patrol is investigating.Motorists in North Carolina can expect heavier than usual traffic conditions because of holiday travel from Wednesday, November 22 through Monday, November 27.Most construction projects along Interstate, US, and NC routes will be suspended until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 27.