TRAFFIC

I-85 north reopens hours after Granville County crash

(Image courtesy Flickr creative commons)

OXFORD, North Carolina (WTVD) --
I-85 North was closed for hours near Oxford, five miles south of Exit 202 (US-15), because of a crash Thursday.

The right northbound lane was reopened shortly before 10:30 p.m. The left lane was opened about an hour earlier.

The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. in Granville County east of Stem.

State troopers are investigating the crash.

The Highway Patrol did not release any details Thursday night about the severity of the crash, the extent of any injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

Motorists in North Carolina can expect heavier than usual traffic conditions because of holiday travel from Wednesday, November 22 through Monday, November 27.

Most construction projects along Interstate, US, and NC routes will be suspended until 8 p.m. on Monday, November 27.
