Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
I-85 northbound closed at Red Mill Road
(Credit: NCDOT)
WTVD
Tuesday, April 03, 2018 01:54PM
Interstate 85 is closed at Red Mill Road north of Durham due to crash.
The crash is at Exit 182.
Drivers should avoid the area.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
