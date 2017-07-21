I-85 South closed in Warren County

A crash Friday affected traffic on I-85 in Warren County.

PROBLEMS ON I-85 SOUTH, TOO

A crash on I-85 near exit 223 in Warren County has the interstate closed in the southbound direction.Officials say the interstate will be closed until 7 p.m. for the southbound lanes. An eyewitness tells ABC11 that the incident involved a tractor trailer.According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation:Motorists traveling south should take exit 233 (U.S. 1/401) and turn left to go south. The highway will change to U.S. 1/158. They should then turn right onto Satterwhite Point Road, and then left to get back to I-85 South at exit 217.Northbound drivers are being directed to take exit 220 (U.S. 1/158) and to turn left on U.S. 1 North. That will take them back to I-85 North near the Virginia state line at exit 233.Drivers not yet caught in the backups are strongly urged to use alternate routes.To remain on interstate roads, southbound drivers coming through Richmond can stay on I-95 at the I-85/95 split in Petersburg, and take it to Rocky Mount in North Carolina. They could then go west on U.S. 64/Future I-495 to I-540 West around north Raleigh to I-40 West, and proceed to I-85 South near Hillsborough. A second option to get to I-85 South from I-40 West is to use N.C. 147 North (Durham Freeway). Drivers heading north from the Triad, Charlotte and points south could follow that route in reverse.Motorists already south of Petersburg on southbound I-85 can get on U.S. 58 East in South Hill, Virginia, at exit 12, and go across to I-95. From there, drivers can follow the previous alternate route.Message boards located along I-85 South in South Hill at U.S. 58, at the I-85/I-40 split near Hillsborough, and at the Durham Freeway direct drivers to those alternate routes.If you are driving toward Charlotte be prepared for problems there as well.I-85 South is closed near China Grove at Exit 70, Webb Road, because of a crash The road is expected to reopen by 7 p.m.Motorists are advised to take Exit 70 for Webb Road. Turn right on Webb Road. Turn left on US-29 South. Continue on US-29 South for approximately 12 miles and turn right for the ramp to I-85 South.