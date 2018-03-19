I-TEAM

I-Team: Durham residents demand action on 'Dead Man's Curve'

EMBED </>More Videos

"People drive around this curve like they're in NASCAR."

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Residents of a Durham neighborhood are demanding action from the city and NCDOT to improve safety on a section of Dearborn Drive they call "Dead Man's Curve."


According to the City of Durham, a preliminary report counted at least 20 crashes and slide-offs at the sharp curve in the 2900 block of Dearborn Drive from Maplewood Drive to Apollo Street. Of those 20 incidents, nearly all of them reportedly involve speeding.

"I've been saying the same thing for years," neighbor Gerry Ford told ABC11. "People drive around this curve like they're in NASCAR."



Henry Lengeford, who owns several rental properties in the area, said he has replaced 10 mailboxes that were knocked down by the cars involved in the crashes.

"Replacing the mailboxes, it costs maybe $200, but losing a life is different," Lengeford said. "There are school bus stops here, Durham city bus stops, and if I don't speak up, I'm responsible."

Though Dearborn Drive is a state-owned road, it's managed by the City of Durham in an agreement with the NCDOT. Traffic engineers from both Durham and the DOT confirmed to the I-Team that they've been consulting with each other on ways to improve safety at the curve, but it's proven difficult because of the amount of traffic (an estimated 10,000 cars per day).

Lowering the speed limit from 35 mph to 25 mph, they said, wouldn't make a difference since speed is already a factor. There are warning signs, but they keep getting knocked over.

In a first, a NCDOT engineer confirmed crews will test the feasibility of a guardrail, but the culverts under the road might limit what can be driven into the ground.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficI-Teamtraffictraffic accidentdurham county newsspeedingDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
I-TEAM
I-Team: 'Unsafe environment' at Raleigh surgery center
I-Team: Durham residents cry foul over neighborhood smell
I-Team: Late toll fees generating millions for NCDOT
I-Team: Brothers still jailed for contempt after seven years
More I-Team
TRAFFIC
Bridge Road closure frustrates Fayetteville residents
Durham woman killed in hit-and-run; suspect still on the loose
Current Triangle traffic
I-Team: Late toll fees generating millions for NCDOT
More Traffic
Top Stories
Many questions remain in death of young Garner mom found in ditch
20 arrested in undercover prostitution bust in Fayetteville
'IRS' tax scammer unknowingly calls Fayetteville police officer
Chatham County inmate back behind bars after being mistakenly released
Rain, snow mix might make for sloppy morning commutes
Warrant: Cary man left elderly mother on floor to die for financial gain
Durham Police seek suspect in Family Dollar robbery
Burglar threatens Erwin police chief with knife during home invasion
Show More
9-year-old allegedly shoots teen sister to death over video game controller
Uber suspends self-driving operations after vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Arizona
Police arrest man in fatal Garner apartment shooting
Car plows into dentist office in Raleigh
Claire's, the ear-piercing mall chain, files for bankruptcy
More News
Top Video
News Digest for March 19, 2018
Raleigh community raises money for paralyzed little league coach
'IRS' tax scammer unknowingly calls Fayetteville police officer
20 arrested in undercover prostitution bust in Fayetteville
More Video