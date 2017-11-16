I-Team teams up with NCDOT to make our roads safer

Thompson Mill Road between NC 98 and Purnell Road

Durant Rd and Capital Boulevard

NC 98 bypass east crossing bridge over US 1

Highway 264 East and West from Exit 20 (Zebulon) to Exit 38 (I-95)

I-40 at US1/I-440/Cary Town Center

On I-40, Exit 273A ramp heading to Chapel Hill

Aviation Parkway between RDU and Globe Road faded

NC 98 between NC 50 and Stoney Hill Road

The ABC11 I-Team is looking out for your family on the roads and making your commute safer - and we're getting results!Thanks to your input, the I-Team has been working with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) to identify roads, highways, and intersections in need of new stripes or paint."People aren't staying in their lanes, and they don't know what lane to stay in," Steve Potak, a driver for Locals Seafoods, explained to ABC11. "Luckily, I don't see a lot of wrecks, but I do see a lot of near misses."Potak said he can log 200 miles a day on deliveries, and pointed us to a trouble spot on Lead Mine Road just north of Glenwood Avenue.Upon our arrival there, we immediately noticed the faded lines Potak had seen. We then brought that concern to the NCDOT, which confirms it's now ordering new striping to improve safety on the road."Safety - it doesn't matter what it costs," NCDOT spokesman Steve Abbott asserted to ABC11. "The roads have to be safe. That's our first priority."According to Abbott, lane markings have a shelf life of three to seven years, all dependent on traffic and weather.Officials insist fading or disappearing stripes do not reflect funding issues. After the DOT receives a complaint or call, an inspector will check out the reported issue.With 5,000 lane miles alone in Wake County, DOT officials said it's imperative that drivers report any issue, whether it's striping, a missing sign, a pothole or any other hazard."Let us know; please, let us know," Abbott said. "We can say, 'Yes, we already are aware of it,' or 'Thank you for letting us know. We'll go check that right away.'"With the help of the I-Team, the NCDOT has already confirmed upcoming repairs to the following:----------------------