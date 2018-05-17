TRAFFIC

Johnston County elementary school mourns the death of 8-year-old girl

(Shutterstock file photo)

CLAYTON, NC (WTVD) --
A Johnston County elementary school is mourning the death of an 8-year-old student.

Lucy Hutchins died in a crash Wednesday morning.

Her father and older sister survived.

The entire community is in shock after the crash.

Wednesday, just after 11 a.m., 42-year-old Douglas Hutchins was traveling with his daughters Ella and Lucy along a stretch of NC 42 near Woodberry Drive.

According to the State Highway Patrol, Hutchins swerved to the right, went down a steep embankment, hit a tree stump and flipped the car.

Lucy died from her injuries.

"It's just sad that her life ended so quickly, ya know?" said neighbor Danielle Watkins. "She had a lot to live for....And today I will have to tell my daughter that her best friend has passed away."

Douglas is in serious condition. Ella is in good condition. Lucy was a student at River Dell Elementary.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficjohnston county newstraffic fatalitieschild killedcrashClaytonJohnston County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Motorcycle, dump truck involved in Moore County crash
Neighbors: Upgrades to dangerous Johnston County intersection not helping
Current Triangle traffic
DA: Charges added after second person dies in crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
New incentives announced as Apple, Amazon look at NC
Civil rights groups file complaint in Warsaw Waffle House choking case
Henderson man charged with second-degree murder in drug overdose death
Microblading: Do your research before indulging in the hottest new beauty trend
#Red4Ed organizer vowing fight not over
Here's why you heard yanny but your co-worker heard laurel
Are you a woman in your 50s? Here's what you need to know about your health
Senate votes to confirm Haspel as 1st female CIA director
Show More
Department of Transportation encourages NC residents to get Real ID
ACC wants expansion of NCAA tournament
Police ID person of interest in fatal shooting of Spring Lake business owner
Hawaii volcano erupts from summit, shooting plume of ash
NC food bank launches summer initiative
More News