Johnston County man injured in crash involving go-kart, stolen car

JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --Multiple agencies are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Johnston County involving a go-kart and reportedly stolen vehicle.
The NC State Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 10:30 Saturday night along Old Fairground Road near Stephenson Road near Benson when a vehicle collided with a go-kart.
Off-camera, a man who works near the scene of the crash said the area has had many vehicle incidents. The county's ongoing issues have caught the attention of state leaders.
"That's where we partner with Governor's Highway Safety Program and looking at six different counties across the state predominately who had a large number of rural roadway collisions. And Johnston County happens to be one of those counties," said NCSHP Sgt. Michael Baker.
NCSHP said the driver of the go-kart was identified as 60-year old Keith Mangum.
He was ejected during the crash, and taken to WakeMed in Raleigh with serious injuries.
"When you put an ATV, regardless of its stature, whether it be 4-wheeler or a go-cart vs. a (3,000)-to-5,000-pound vehicle, it's an equation for disaster," said Baker.
As of Tuesday, Mangum was listed in good condition.
Investigators found a 2006 Acura RL passenger vehicle abandoned about a half mile from the crash and said they believe the driver fled on foot. That vehicle was reported stolen.
The Johnston County Sheriff's Office is handling the stolen vehicle portion of the investigation.
It's not known whether Mangum will face charges for improperly operating a go-kart.
"Investigators believe the go-kart that was being operated didn't have any type of head lamps or tail lamps," Baker said.
If you have any information on this case, call the Johnston County Sheriff's Office or North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
