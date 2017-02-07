TRAFFIC

Large fuel spill blocking Durham's North Duke Street

Firefighters put down absorbent material to soak up the fuel (Chopper 11 HD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A large diesel fuel spill is blocking a street in Durham, causing traffic delays during the morning commute.

Just before 6:30 a.m., police and fire crews were called about the 200-foot long spill on North Duke Street at Leon Street.

Durham police have blocked off both Duke Street exits along Interstate 85.



It appears that only one northbound lane of North Duke Street is open. All southbound lanes are being diverted. Traffic is being detoured at North Roxboro Street.

Hazmat crews have been called in to clean up the fuel. Officials say it will take at least three hours for crews to clear the mess.

There are reports that the fuel was running into manholes. Officials were seen spreading sand over the liquid. It is unclear what caused the spill.

Fuel spill in Durham



ABC11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

