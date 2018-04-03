TRAFFIC

Left turns banned at 'dangerous' Apex intersection

The intersection has seen more than its share of wrecks in the past year. (Tim Pulliam)

APEX, NC (WTVD) --
After ABC11 highlighted neighborhood concerns at a dangerous intersection, the Town of Apex announced changes will be made in the traffic pattern beginning Wednesday.

Traffic exiting Beaver Creek Commons Drive to Kelly Road will be right turn only, city officials said. Left turn and through movements will be prohibited onto Kelly Road until a traffic signal is installed at that intersection.

Drivers who want to travel south on Kelly Road or access Wendhurst Court are permitted to turn right onto Kelly Road toward US 64, and U-turn at the Kelly Road/Hwy 64 Eastbound traffic signal.

Alternate routes are also available by going on Creekside Landing Drive north to Green Level Church Road or continuing east on Beaver Creek Commons Drive toward Zeno Road and NC Hwy 55.

"This intersection is very dangerous. It just continues to get worse," a resident of the Abbington subdivision told ABC11's Tim Pulliam in late March.

Apex Police said there have been eight accidents at the intersection since 2017.

The town plans to have a traffic signal installed at the intersection by the end of May, according to Mayor Lance Olive. In the meantime, the limit on left turns will be in place.
