TRAFFIC

Man charged with DWI in US-70 wreck in Johnston County

Crash on US-70 in Johnston County

PRINCETON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A man was charged with DWI in a wreck near Princeton that shut down multiple lanes on US-70 in Johnston County Sunday afternoon.

All westbound lanes and two eastbound lanes were closed but have since reopened.

Troopers said Jeser Rodriguez, 20, was going west towards Smithfield. He crossed the median and started going the wrong way in the eastbound lane, according to authorities.

Troopers said Rodtriguez then made a U-turn and tried to exit onto an on ramp which is still under construction. He went back on US-70 eastbound and accelerated to nearly 100 mph, the Highway Patrol said.

He then lost control and the vehicle flipped, finally coming to a stop in the middle of the road on the westbound side.

Rodriguez fled the scene to a house. State Highway Patrol troopers found him a short time later behind a shed.

Rodriguez has been charged with DWI, underage drinking, driving without a license, and reckless driving.

Our crew on the scene witnessed the driver being put into a Highway Patrol car.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficnc highway patrolcrashdwiPrinceton
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Wake Forest PD chase of shoplifting suspects ends in crash
Troopers ID pedestrian killed in Cumberland hit-and-run
Lanes reopen after car fire on I-540 near Capital Blvd
Wake deputy involved in 2-car crash on Rock Quarry Road
More Traffic
Top Stories
3 water main breaks in Durham impacting traffic
Woman pinned between car, gas pump in NY crash dies
Family: Former pro wrestler Jimmy Snuka has died
Judge temporarily halts NC Medicaid expansion effort
Eddie Long, megachurch pastor embroiled in scandal, dies
Dogs rescued from hoarder in western NC up for adoption
Trump Changes Plans on MLK Day Visit To African American History Museum
Show More
Chicago police officer fatally shoots fleeing gunman
Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 years
Vigil marks end of 'Week of Peace' in Durham
Woman hit and killed by Amtrak train in Raleigh
Prosecutor: Man planned machete attack on girl for weeks
More News
Photos
Students hurt in crash with Wayne County school bus
PHOTOS: Durham's new national historic landmark
PHOTOS: Your pics of the winter storm
PHOTOS: Governor's Inaugural Ball
More Photos