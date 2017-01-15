Man charged with DWI in US-70 wreck in Johnston County

A man was charged with DWI in a wreck near Princeton that shut down multiple lanes on US-70 in Johnston County Sunday afternoon.All westbound lanes and two eastbound lanes were closed but have since reopened.Troopers said Jeser Rodriguez, 20, was going west towards Smithfield. He crossed the median and started going the wrong way in the eastbound lane, according to authorities.Troopers said Rodtriguez then made a U-turn and tried to exit onto an on ramp which is still under construction. He went back on US-70 eastbound and accelerated to nearly 100 mph, the Highway Patrol said.He then lost control and the vehicle flipped, finally coming to a stop in the middle of the road on the westbound side.Rodriguez fled the scene to a house. State Highway Patrol troopers found him a short time later behind a shed.Rodriguez has been charged with DWI, underage drinking, driving without a license, and reckless driving.Our crew on the scene witnessed the driver being put into a Highway Patrol car.