More red light cameras now active in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Drivers in Fayetteville are being encouraged to mind the rules of the road with five new red light cameras that have been installed as part of the city's red light safety program.

The cameras became operational on Tuesday at midnight with a week-long warning citation period. Violations will be issued starting August 8 at midnight.

The cameras were installed at the following intersections:
  • Skibo and Red Tip roads

  • Owen and Village drives

  • Raeford and Hope Mills roads

  • Grove and B streets

  • Grove and Ramsey streets


City leaders say they hope the cameras will further efforts to stop drivers from running red lights. Around 333,621 violations have already been caught by the 10 currently existing cameras, and 96 percent of those violators did not receive a second citation.

Installation of the cameras falls during National Stop on Red Week, from August 4-10. Proceeds from the red light safety program are donated to Cumberland County Schools.
