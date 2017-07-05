Motorcyclist dies a day after Durham crash

Durham police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened late Tuesday night on Fayetteville Street.Police said Wednesday that Reginald Melvin, 41, of Durham, was riding on Fayetteville Street near Burlington Avenue when he lost control of his motorcycle around 10:30 p.m.Two other vehicles were also involved in the crash.Melvin was taken to the hospital, where he died late Wednesday morning.No charges have been filed at this time.The case remains under investigation.