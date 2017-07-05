  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Motorcyclist dies a day after Durham crash

Raw video: A motorcyclist and two other vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday night in Durham.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened late Tuesday night on Fayetteville Street.

Police said Wednesday that Reginald Melvin, 41, of Durham, was riding on Fayetteville Street near Burlington Avenue when he lost control of his motorcycle around 10:30 p.m.

Two other vehicles were also involved in the crash.

Melvin was taken to the hospital, where he died late Wednesday morning.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The case remains under investigation.
