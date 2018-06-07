Motorcyclist killed in Fayetteville crash that closed Cliffdale Road

A motorcyclist died in this crash late Thursday on Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville.

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash that has closed Cliffdale Road near Pritchett Road in Fayetteville.Police said the road is closed in all directions.Officers responded at 8:47 p.m. to the crash. A Toyota that was traveling west on Cliffdale was making a left turn onto Pritchett when the collision occurred.The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver of the Toyota was treated at the scene and did not require hospitalization.Fayetteville PD asks the motorists to avoid the area. The road is expected to be closed through at least 12:30 a.m.The names of the drivers are being withheld until their immediate families can be notified.Motorists are encouraged to use Raeford Road or Morganton Road as alternate routes.Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.