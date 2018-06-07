TRAFFIC

Motorcyclist killed in Fayetteville crash that closed Cliffdale Road

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a Toyota on Thursday night. (Akilah Davis)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
A motorcyclist was killed Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash that has closed Cliffdale Road near Pritchett Road in Fayetteville.

Police said the road is closed in all directions.

Officers responded at 8:47 p.m. to the crash. A Toyota that was traveling west on Cliffdale was making a left turn onto Pritchett when the collision occurred.

A motorcyclist died in this crash late Thursday on Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville.



The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was treated at the scene and did not require hospitalization.

Fayetteville PD asks the motorists to avoid the area. The road is expected to be closed through at least 12:30 a.m.



The names of the drivers are being withheld until their immediate families can be notified.

Motorists are encouraged to use Raeford Road or Morganton Road as alternate routes.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic fatalitiesfayetteville newsFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
US 70 east in Durham closed after construction crew hits gas line
I-95 near Fayetteville to be widened
Authorities ID driver in Johnston County go-kart hit-and-run
Robeson Co. attorney was speeding, crossed line in deadly crash, troopers say
More Traffic
Top Stories
2 Raleigh students charged with 3 robberies within an hour
US 70 east in Durham closed after construction crew hits gas line
'Complete 540' project receives final federal approval
Sheriff: Former animal shelter owner committed sex crimes while out on bond
UNC in deep vs. Stetson pitchers
Popular Durham restaurant Nana's is closing
Baby found dead off Florida coast was 4-7 days old
Could old Durham PD headquarters become housing units?
Show More
Military families heartbroken after Triangle company doesn't deliver puppies
GOP proposal gives North Carolina voters final say on Voter ID
Holly Springs booster warns of student-athlete fundraising scam
3 people drown off North Carolina coast in 4 days
Mascara warning: What happens when you don't remove it properly
More News