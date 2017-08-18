This just 1.5 miles ahead of the Buckhorn exit eastbound I40. 5 car crash leaves multiple people injured. Expect slow downs. pic.twitter.com/SF0CTkRvpE — Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) August 18, 2017

Just spoke to emergency crew on scene....say as the worked the first scene a second crash happened involving to cars. Be aware if passing by pic.twitter.com/CkuBaMFVKm — Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) August 18, 2017

The final of the 7 cars involved in a crash at MM 155 on I40 Eastbound is being loaded on a tow truck. One lane closed. Traffic flow is slow pic.twitter.com/FdsV7yZYXL — Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) August 18, 2017

Two multi-vehicle crashes blocked I-40/85 in Orange County early Friday morning. One lane still remains closed.The first crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. at mile marker 155, about 1.5 miles ahead of the Buckhorn Road exit, and involved five vehicles.Multiple injuries were reported, but the extent of the injuries have not been released.The incident caused two of the four lanes of the highway to be closed near the Tanger Outlet in Mebane.About an hour later, two vehicles crashed in the same area, causing authorities to close down all of the eastbound lanes of I-40 and northbound lanes of I-85.Three lanes reopened around 6 a.m., but traffic backups still linger with one lane remaining closed.The detour had been setup at exit 154 for Mebane Oaks Road.