Multi-vehicle crashes close I-40/85 in Orange County, injuries reported

ORANGE COUNTY (WTVD) --
Two multi-vehicle crashes blocked I-40/85 in Orange County early Friday morning. One lane still remains closed.

The first crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. at mile marker 155, about 1.5 miles ahead of the Buckhorn Road exit, and involved five vehicles.

Multiple injuries were reported, but the extent of the injuries have not been released.



The incident caused two of the four lanes of the highway to be closed near the Tanger Outlet in Mebane.

About an hour later, two vehicles crashed in the same area, causing authorities to close down all of the eastbound lanes of I-40 and northbound lanes of I-85.



Three lanes reopened around 6 a.m., but traffic backups still linger with one lane remaining closed.


The detour had been setup at exit 154 for Mebane Oaks Road.

