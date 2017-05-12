TRAFFIC

N. Duke Street in Durham closed after multi-car crash

It happened on North Duke Street. (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A multi-vehicle wreck in Durham closed North Duke Street near Stadium Drive Friday afternoon.


Our crew on the scene estimates at least 10 cars were involved in the crash.

Authorities have not said what caused the wreck or if there are any injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

Durham Police are on the scene and will provide an update as more information becomes available.

