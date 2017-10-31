NC 42 West closed in Clayton after car severs power pole

CLAYTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --NC 42 West is closed near Johnston Health Clayton medical center after a car crossed the center line, ran off the roadway and struck a power pole Tuesday night.
The power pole was severed. The driver escaped injury.
Duke Energy is on the way to replace the pole, said a Clayton Police spokesperson. It may be hours, if not all night before 42 West can be re-opened.
Duke Energy will need to shut off power at some point to the area to make the repair, the spokesperson said.
Traffic is being re-routed onto Springbrook. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.
The driver of the 2006 Mustang, identified as a 24-year-old woman, was not injured.
Police said speed appears to be a factor in the crash. Police said alcohol was not a factor.
Charges are pending against the driver.