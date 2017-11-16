NCDOT wants your say on 9 projects in the works

I-40 widening between I-440/U.S. 64 (exit 301) and N.C. 42 (exit 312) in Johnston County



I-440 interchange improvements at Wake Forest Road



I-440 new interchange at Ridge Road



I-440 widening between south of Walnut Street in Cary and north of Wade Avenue in Raleigh,



U.S. 1 converting to a freeway between I-540 and north of Durant Road,



U.S. 70 converting to a freeway between west of T.W. Alexander Drive and I-540,



N.C. 54 (Hillsborough Street) and Blue Ridge Road intersection improvements,



N.C. 540 (Triangle Expressway) expanding with freeway on new location in southern and southeast Wake County



Falls of Neuse Road widening between I-540 and Durant Road.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation held a public meeting Thursday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone who wants to get information on nine projects in the works for Wake County roadways."We frequently hear from the public that they didn't know about something, but for us, the projects that we work on are not brand new, we've been working on them for years with the local governments," said Joey Hopkins, engineer with NCDOT, "they work up through the federal laws, federal funding process and through our own state laws and get funded and so we try to deliver what the locals want."The NCDOT projects discussed Thursday night are:"We've got 40 widening from the belt line out to 42 in Johnston County, that's scheduled for June of next year and July of next year is 440," Hopkins said.All projects being discussed Thursday night are not set in stone.The NCDOT said the projects will stagger in start times during the coming years and total more than $3 billion.Hopkins said public input is important and urged people to speak up.