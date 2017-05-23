TRAFFIC

GoRaleigh celebrates grand opening of renovated bus station

Bus station improvements in downtown Raleigh (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
GoRaleigh celebrated the grand opening of the renovated bus station at Moore Square in downtown Raleigh Tuesday.

Construction on the bus station on Martin Street began in February of 2016.

All platforms opened to buses and passengers on May 1st.

The facility at Moore Square serves 35 GoRaleigh and GoTriangle bus routes every day. About 80 buses travel through the station hourly.

Mayor Nancy McFarlane and other city council members were at the grand opening celebration.

First-time riders took bus tours and there were interactive activities.

New features include more than three dozen display monitors with real-time information for passengers, bike racks, and ticket vending machines.

The $10 million project was paid for with federal, state and local funds, and completed in two phases.

