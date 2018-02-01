TRAFFIC

New striping planned in Durham Freeway work zone

EMBED </>More Videos

Restriping planned for Durham Freeway.

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
If you drive the Durham Freeway you may have noticed the striping near the construction zone has slowly disappeared.

NCDOT told ABC11 that temporary tape and paint marking the lanes on Durham Freeway South was lifted or moved by snow plows after the snowy weather.

We showed video of the current lane conditions to folks who travel down 147 regularly and most told us the markings look a bit confusing.

Lane confusion around the 147 work zone was an issue ABC11 first told you about in July. That confusion was why the temporary tape and paint were placed.

According to NCDOT, "upkeep in the work zone is the responsibility of the contractor for the project and they are bringing in a subcontractor to address this."

The department told that ABC11 the striping won't set in temperatures at 40 degrees or below and that contractors hope to have new striping up next week if the weather cooperates, but they may need to temporarily close some lanes to get it done.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traffictrafficroad repairroad safetydurham county newsDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Big changes coming to section of I-40 near RDU Airport
GoTriangle bus skids off Morrisville road, stops in crosswalk
Cement mixer overturns, closes on-ramp to 40 W at US 1
Driver seriously injured in Raleigh crash on Millbrook Rd
More Traffic
Top Stories
What's wrong with this house? Wake homeowner fined thousands by HOA
'Troubling' report details nursing shortage in Wake schools
Wake County Manager finalists met with vexing issues
Cumberland schools compromise over graduation flap
3 charged in string of Raleigh BB gun shootings
Moped dragged about a mile in hit and run
Rash of catalytic-converter thefts hits Raleigh
Wife of fallen NC soldier shares beautiful maternity shoot
Show More
Arrest made in park stabbing death of Durham woman
Los Angeles police say middle school shooting was accidental
2 charged - not in custody - in Durham parking lot death
Car restoration shop owner facing felony charges after ABC11 investigation
20 new flu deaths reported, bringing NC total to 95 this season
More News
Top Video
Wake County Manager finalists met with vexing issues
'Troubling' report details nursing shortage in Wake schools
Moped dragged about a mile in hit and run
Cumberland schools compromise over graduation flap
More Video