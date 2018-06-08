  • BREAKING NEWS Death penalty upheld for man convicted of killing Shaniya Davis
North Carolina joins multi-state traffic crackdown

If you see more troopers on the road this weekend, you're not alone.

The State High Patrol joined a multi-state traffic crackdown on Friday to help in reducing the number of traffic violations around the state.

The operation called Border to Border, will focus on the US 15 corridor throughout each participating state.

Troopers will monitor all motor vehicle violations with an increased focus on impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving and seatbelt use.

Another priority of the campaign is to strictly enforce the move over law which requires motorists to move over upon the approach of any first responder or authorized vehicle.

"The focus of this campaign is to combine efforts with other states to reduce fatalities", said Colonel Glenn M. McNeill Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. "We always welcome opportunities to work with partner agencies who share in the Vision Zero approach."

The campaign will run through Sunday, June 10.

Motorists are encouraged to assist the Patrol in identifying locations of potential impaired or aggressive drivers by dialing *HP.
