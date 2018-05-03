Officials ID suspect in wild crash, multi-county police chase on I-95

Still a huge scene here on 95 north in Harnett county. Deputies tell us a man driving a Ford ranger got into accident, tried to steal two tractor trailers, shot into the side of one, stole a pick up and was finally chased down by investigators in @NashCountySO #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/KBcXswwtLP — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) May 3, 2018

The NCSO along with the NCSHP assisted the Law Enforcement units from Johnston County with a high speed pursuit of a carjacking suspect. The suspect was stopped at I95 at the 144mm northbound and taken into custody without incident. He will be transported to Nash County Jail. pic.twitter.com/yRCiJNDum4 — Nash County Sheriff (@NashCountySO) May 3, 2018

95 north now open here in Dunn in Harnett County after a wild scene that included a car jacking and 50 mile chase to Nash county. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/XCHwXCpTvf — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) May 3, 2018

The Harnett County Sheriff's Office has identified the man responsible for the crash on I-95 Thursday afternoon, which led to a police chase.According to law officers, at 4:20 p.m., Raymond Lee Bryant Jr., 44, of Roseboro, who was driving a 1997 Ford Ranger, lost control, traveled across the northbound lanes of I-95 and struck another car.Officials said Bryant got out of his truck and fired a shot - apparently from a shotgun - into the driver-side window of a tractor-trailer that had stopped because of the crash.Right after, deputies said the driver and passenger of that vehicle got out of the tractor-trailer and Bryant tried to get into the big rig's cab but was unsuccessful.Bryant then stole a pickup at gunpoint and fled north on I-95, leaving the driver and the passenger behind, according to deputies.Authorities said he took off and Johnston County deputies and Selma police followed.The chase continued into Nash County.A state trooper was able to stop the Bryant near the 149 Mile Marker and take him into custody without incident.Deputies said they located a shotgun and handgun on Bryant.Bryant has been charged with DWI, felony speed to elude, resisting a public official, and failure to heed to blue lights/siren.The Harnett County Sheriff's Office is working with the North Carolina Highway Patrol on this investigation.No injuries were reported.I-95 northbound lanes reopened shortly before 8 p.m.