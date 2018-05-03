TRAFFIC

Officials ID suspect in wild crash, multi-county police chase on I-95

Shots were fired after a crash on I-95, leading to a police chase. (WTVD)

The Harnett County Sheriff's Office has identified the man responsible for the crash on I-95 Thursday afternoon, which led to a police chase.

According to law officers, at 4:20 p.m., Raymond Lee Bryant Jr., 44, of Roseboro, who was driving a 1997 Ford Ranger, lost control, traveled across the northbound lanes of I-95 and struck another car.

Officials said Bryant got out of his truck and fired a shot - apparently from a shotgun - into the driver-side window of a tractor-trailer that had stopped because of the crash.



Right after, deputies said the driver and passenger of that vehicle got out of the tractor-trailer and Bryant tried to get into the big rig's cab but was unsuccessful.

Bryant then stole a pickup at gunpoint and fled north on I-95, leaving the driver and the passenger behind, according to deputies.

Authorities said he took off and Johnston County deputies and Selma police followed.



The chase continued into Nash County.



A state trooper was able to stop the Bryant near the 149 Mile Marker and take him into custody without incident.

Deputies said they located a shotgun and handgun on Bryant.

Bryant has been charged with DWI, felony speed to elude, resisting a public official, and failure to heed to blue lights/siren.

The Harnett County Sheriff's Office is working with the North Carolina Highway Patrol on this investigation.

No injuries were reported.

I-95 northbound lanes reopened shortly before 8 p.m.
