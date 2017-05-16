One dead, one injured in Johnston County crash

One person is dead and another injured in a Johnston County crash on Tuesday afternoon.It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Old Fairground Road, near the Johnston County Landfill.The Highway Patrol said a truck pulling a trailer was involved in an apparent head-on collision with a Ford Mustang.One person was transported to WakeMed. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.Troopers had no other details immediately available.