One dead, one injured in Johnston County crash

ANGIER, North Carolina (WTVD) --One person is dead and another injured in a Johnston County crash on Tuesday afternoon.
It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Old Fairground Road, near the Johnston County Landfill.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The Highway Patrol said a truck pulling a trailer was involved in an apparent head-on collision with a Ford Mustang.
One person was transported to WakeMed. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.
Troopers had no other details immediately available.
Report a Typo