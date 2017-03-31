TRAFFIC

Overturned FedEx tractor trailer blocks part of I-40 in Raleigh

FedEx tractor trailer overturns on I-40 (ABC11 Photojournalist Adolfo Ibarra)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
An overturned FedEx tractor trailer is blocking several eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 in Raleigh.

The truck is jackknifed between the exits for Gorman Street and Avent Ferry Road in the Fortify construction area.

It is unclear what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.

The road is closed at exit 295. The road is expected to reopen by 1 p.m.

Drivers are being advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

A detour is currently in place at exit 293-B to I-440 East. Take I-440 East for approximately 16 miles to re-access I-40.
