TRAFFIC

Overturned tanker closes US 1 in both directions near Apex

EMBED </>More Videos

Serious crash shuts down US 1 at Ten-Ten Road. (WTVD)

By
APEX, NC (WTVD) --
A crash involving an overturned tanker closed US 1 in both directions near Ten-Ten Road on Friday night in Wake County.

Fuel was reportedly leaking at the scene.

The incident happened shortly after 10:15 p.m. in Apex at Mile Marker 96.

The roadway between Tryon Road (Exit 97) and Ten-Ten Road is expected to be closed until close to 11:30 p.m.

For detours, from US-1 South take Exit 98B to US-64 West to NC-55 South and remerge with US-1. US-1 North take Exit 95 to NC-55 North to US-64 East and remerge with US-1.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcrashwake county newstruck crashApexWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Fayetteville road widening project upsets homeowners
17-year-old girl getting off school bus struck by car in Zebulon
Raleigh Ironman signs hacked referred to cyclists as 'idiots on bikes'
Raleigh commutes 'complicated' by months-long Newton Road sinkhole closure
More Traffic
Top Stories
Raleigh man's first interview since video of police beating, K9 attack
'A big deal:' Family of boy mauled by dog in 2015 speaks on new fundraising efforts
Arrest made in attempted sexual assault near Duke campus
Man shot in Raleigh shopping center parking lot
DA: NY man had largest child porn collection in Suffolk County history
Loaded handgun found at Raleigh middle school
Wake Forest PD investigate after 21-year-old woman shot
3 million miles - but that's only part of GoRaleigh bus driver's colorful story
Show More
10 awesome hikes in the Triangle
Wilson Police K9 dies day after retirement
2 men face numerous charges after 6-week crime spree in Harnett Co.
Newborn daughter of fallen hero does photo shoot with fellow soldiers
5 dead, 197 sickened after E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce
More News