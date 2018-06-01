Overturned tanker closes US 1 in both directions near Apex

A crash involving an overturned tanker closed US 1 in both directions near Ten-Ten Road on Friday night in Wake County.Fuel was reportedly leaking at the scene.The incident happened shortly after 10:15 p.m. in Apex at Mile Marker 96.The roadway between Tryon Road (Exit 97) and Ten-Ten Road is expected to be closed until close to 11:30 p.m.For detours, from US-1 South take Exit 98B to US-64 West to NC-55 South and remerge with US-1. US-1 North take Exit 95 to NC-55 North to US-64 East and remerge with US-1.