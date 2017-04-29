An overturned tractor-trailer on I-40 east in Orange County near Hillsborough caused a traffic headache for weekend drivers on Saturday afternoon.The right lane is closed near exit 263 (New Hope Church Road). Traffic is crawling by slowly.Motorists are advised to take I-85 North to Exit 165 (NC-86). Take Exit 165, then make a right turn onto NC-86 South. Continue on NC-86 South for approximately 6.5 miles, then make a left turn to re-access I-40 East.Once the truck is back up-right, Highway Patrol will shut down the highway in 15-20 minute increments so the scene can be cleared.It is unknown what caused the wreck or if there were any injuries.