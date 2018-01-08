TRAFFIC

Part of Cornwallis Road in Durham closed after train strikes car

The driver managed to get out of the car moments before the train struck the vehicle.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
A stretch of Cornwallis Road in Durham is closed between Davis and Miami Boulevard on Monday evening after an Amtrak train struck a car.

An ABC11 crew at the scene said the incident seemed to begin with a rear-end collision involving two vehicles, which pushed one car onto the tracks.

The driver of the vehicle was able to get out just moments before the car was smashed by the train.

There appeared to be some minor injuries from the initial wreck.

An Amtrak spokesperson said Train 76, the Piedmont, which operates from Charlotte to Raleigh, struck a vehicle about 8:30 p.m.

Raw video from Cornwallis Road where a car was demolished by a train in Durham.



There are no injuries to the passengers or crew of the train.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours. The road remained closed as midnight approached.

The incident remains under investigation.
