Parts of I-95 to be widened

By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
One of the busiest highways on the East Coast is set to get a facelift. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced improvement projects for several stretches of Interstate 95.

New projects include:

  • Widening Interstate 95 to eight lanes in two sections. One section is between Exit 22 and Exit 40 in Cumberland and Robeson counties and is scheduled to be funded after 2027. The other section is between Exit 71 and Exit 81 in Harnett and Johnston counties, with construction scheduled to begin in 2026.


  • Widening to six lanes the All American Freeway in Fayetteville from Owen Drive to north of Santa Fe Drive. Construction is scheduled to begin 2027.

Drivers tell ABC11 the work is long overdue as the lanes are too narrow, causing deadly accidents and traffic backups.

"It's too close, everyone is in a hurry, not paying attention. They need to make it bigger. So we can get up and down and get all of these accidents out of the way," said George Orischak.

Meanwhile, the Department of Transportation says the proposed construction will help alleviate congestion.

"Widening Interstate 95 has long been a need in North Carolina for congestion, safety and economic development," said Terry Hutchens of Fayetteville, the Division 6 member for the state Board of Transportation. "It is great to see portions of I-95 widening funded."

NCDOT will now hold a public comment period on the updated plan from June 28 to July 12. Anyone who would like to provide comments should contact Diane Wilson at pdwilson1@ncdot.gov or (919) 707-6073.
