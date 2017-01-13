Pedestrian hurt in Cumberland County hit-and-run case

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --State troopers are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit and run with a pedestrian on Slocumb Road in Cumberland County.
Two people stopped to help a man who was lying in the middle of the road after Thursday's incident.
The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment.
The Highway Patrol said it had no vehicle description, but there are some skid marks on the road
The incident remains under investigation.
