Pedestrian killed in Capital Boulevard hit-and-run

Traffic turning off of Capital Blvd into Golden Corral to get around possible pedestrian struck. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/n8Zke06RJn — Jeremy Baker (@FancyPantsWTVD) February 20, 2018

First responders at the scene of a pedestrian accident in Raleigh.

Northbound lanes of Capital Boulevard near Old Buffalo Road were closed after a hit-and-run fatality Tuesday evening.Raleigh Police said a pedestrian was killed in a hit and run. The victim was identified only as an adult male.It happened in the 3400 block of Capital Boulevard.Raleigh police and firefighters were called to the scene about 6:20 p.m.The northbound lanes of the 3400 and 3500 blocks of Capital Boulevard were closed while the scene was cleared.All lanes of Capital Boulevard have reopened.The case remains under investigation.