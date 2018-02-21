TRAFFIC

Pedestrian killed in Capital Boulevard hit-and-run

EMBED </>More Videos

An adult male was killed in a hit and run on Capital Boulevard.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Northbound lanes of Capital Boulevard near Old Buffalo Road were closed after a hit-and-run fatality Tuesday evening.

Raleigh Police said a pedestrian was killed in a hit and run. The victim was identified only as an adult male.

It happened in the 3400 block of Capital Boulevard.



Raleigh police and firefighters were called to the scene about 6:20 p.m.

The northbound lanes of the 3400 and 3500 blocks of Capital Boulevard were closed while the scene was cleared.

First responders at the scene of a pedestrian accident in Raleigh.



All lanes of Capital Boulevard have reopened.

The case remains under investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficpedestrian struckraleigh newswake county newspedestrian killedtraffic fatalitiesRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
One-way streets in Hope Mills to make town more walkable
I-Team: Triangle growth puts squeeze on accessible parking
Raleigh traffic official denies 4-way stops doled out unequally
Fayetteville OKs plan to lower speed limit on Raeford Road
More Traffic
Top Stories
Police desperately search for missing Charlotte mother, autistic son
Wake school board talks school-safety changes after Parkland
Proposed SC law would fine saggy pants wearers
After school district mergers, lawmakers study division
Florida shooting survivors in capital, demand action on guns
Students lead march in Raleigh, demand stricter gun laws
Gunshot victim dies days after shooting in Raleigh
Raleigh Police make arrest in PNC bank robbery
Show More
Durham County DA drops all charges in Confederate monument destruction
Arrest made in Food Lion sexual battery case
I-Team: Triangle growth puts squeeze on accessible parking
One-way streets in Hope Mills to make town more walkable
Cary church member faces possible deportation
More News
Top Video
Florida shooting survivors in capital, demand action on guns
Wake school board talks school-safety changes after Parkland
Students lead march in Raleigh, demand stricter gun laws
One-way streets in Hope Mills to make town more walkable
More Video