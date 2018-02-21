Pedestrian killed in Capital Boulevard hit-and-run

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --Northbound lanes of Capital Boulevard near Old Buffalo Road were closed after a hit-and-run fatality Tuesday evening.
Raleigh Police said a pedestrian was killed in a hit and run. The victim was identified only as an adult male.
It happened in the 3400 block of Capital Boulevard.
Raleigh police and firefighters were called to the scene about 6:20 p.m.
The northbound lanes of the 3400 and 3500 blocks of Capital Boulevard were closed while the scene was cleared.
All lanes of Capital Boulevard have reopened.
The case remains under investigation.