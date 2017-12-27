Pedestrian struck on Six Forks Road in Raleigh

.@raleighpolice on scene of a pedestrian struck at Six Forks Rd and Woods Ream Dr. Victim transported to hospital. North bound lanes of Six Forks currently shut down starting at Lynn. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/AnWVmUZhGV — Dearon Smith (@DearonABC11) December 28, 2017

Raleigh police officers are investigating after a pedestrian was struck Wednesday afternoon on Six Forks Road. It happened shortly after 5:30 p.m., police said.The victim was taken to WakeMed.Northbound lanes of Six Forks Road between Lynn Road and Ammons Drive were closed while police investigated. All lanes reopened just before 8:30 p.m.The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.No other information was immediately available. The incident remains under investigation.