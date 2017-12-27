TRAFFIC

Pedestrian struck on Six Forks Road in Raleigh

Raleigh Police at the scene where the pedestrian was struck Wednesday. (Dearon Smith)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Raleigh police officers are investigating after a pedestrian was struck Wednesday afternoon on Six Forks Road. It happened shortly after 5:30 p.m., police said.

The victim was taken to WakeMed.

Northbound lanes of Six Forks Road between Lynn Road and Ammons Drive were closed while police investigated. All lanes reopened just before 8:30 p.m.



The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available. The incident remains under investigation.
